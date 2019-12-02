India national women’s football team head coach Maymol Rocky has exuded confidence as her team set its course for Nepal, where they will embark on a campaign to defend their South Asian Games (SAG) gold medal.

Women’s football has been included in two previous editions of the South Asian Games (2010 and 2016), and India had come up with winning the gold medal on both occasions. The Indian team, who were training in Kolkata for over a week, flew down to Nepal on Sunday.

Speaking to the-aiff.com ahead of the team’s take-off, Maymol said that the team will be looking to continue its dominance in the South Asian Games.

“We are going in as the defending champions, and I can assure you that we are hungry to win the South Asian Games gold again this year,” she said. “We have trained hard all year round, and we’ve played a number of international matches against higher-ranked opponents. So we are prepared to defend our title.”

The team has had a year of positive results, winning the 2019 SAFF Women’s Championship, finishing third behind Spain U-19 and Villarreal Women in the 2019 COTIF Cup, and getting results against higher-ranked opponents like Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India will play against Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal on December 3, 5 and 7. The final will be played on December 9.

Source: IANS