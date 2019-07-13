MASS chaos has erupted at Queensland airports today, with scores of flights to Sydney cancelled due to wild weather.

Virgin, Qantas and Jetstar have been forced to cancel some inbound and outbound flights after damaging winds ripped across NSW.

Jetstar has cancelled 20 flights in and out of Sydney, including six to and from Brisbane.

Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport traffic controllers reduced operations to one runway, affecting all inbound and outbound flights across the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a cold front generating ‘vigorous winds’ had caused ‘severe turbulence’ forcing airlines to cancel scores flights to and from Sydney.

It has left passengers at Queensland airports – including Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Hamilton Island – stranded.

Pictures from inside the Brisbane terminal show long queues of passengers trying to rebook their flights.

Wind gusts of up to 115km/h were recorded at Thredbo while 61 km/h strong winds were recorded at Sydney Airport this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning with damaging winds set to batter Sydney, the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and south coast regions today.

The winds are expected to ease later today.

At least five flights out of Brisbane Airport have been cancelled so far with an airport spokeswoman saying the total number of flights set to be affected was unknown, and the impact of the delays would be felt nationally.

Sunshine Coast Airport has cancelled one flight to Sydney and delayed another.

Seven flights outbound from Cairns Airport have been delayed, with setbacks of up to seven hours.

Hamilton Island has had one delay.

