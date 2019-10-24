Lahore, Oct 24 (IANS) PML-N Vice President and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has been admitted at the Services Hospital here.

According to a document issued by the Services Hospital Lahore Accident and Emergency Services, Maryam was admitted at 10.03 p.m. in VVIP II, reports Dawn news.

The same night she met her father at the hospital, sources within the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said.

The development had come after a letter was sent by the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to the Punjab Home Department asking for special permission to be granted.

“It is already in your knowledge that Sharif is unwell and has been shifted to Services Hospital for treatment. His daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif is an undertrial prisoner at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. She has not been able to inquire about the health of her father. It is requested that special permission be granted to (her) to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health,” the letter said.

Earlier in the day, a request seeking permission to visit Sharif had been rejected by an accountability court in Lahore.

Maryam had requested to be granted an hour to meet her father. The PML-N Vice President had made the request during court proceedings in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Dawn news reported.

Meanwhile, Accountability court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad Khan extended the judicial remand of Maryam and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, till Friday.

On Tuesday, doctors at the Services Hospital had termedSharif’s condition as “serious” despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

According to the medical tests, the platelet count of the former premier “dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000” when he was brought to hospital late on Monday night, prompting the medical board members to go for “immediate transfusion of the platelets to save his life”, said one of the board members.

NAB had shifted Sharid to the Services Hospital late on Monday night after his personal physician, Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog’s custody.

Source: IANS