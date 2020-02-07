An Italian tourist who has since fled the country and returned home is wanted for questioning after allegedly masturbating on a Brisbane train while sitting opposite a young woman last year.

The man got onto the northbound train at Bowen Hills just before 5.30am on Saturday, November 9, and sat opposite the 19-year-old woman.

He “tried to interact” with the woman before he masturbated, according to police.

When the woman confronted him, the man got off the train at Eagle Junction station before boarding another train and getting off at Nudgee station.

Police said the young woman supplied photographs of the alleged offender to detectives.

The images were released on Wednesday by police in a public appeal for help to identify the man.

On Thursday, detectives said the 38-year-old tourist’s identity had been confirmed by members of the public coming forward as a result of the appeal.

The investigation by Fortitude Valley detectives continues.

Source: BrisbaneTimes.com.au