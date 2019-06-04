A MAN is suffering from serious chest and leg injuries after a 200kg wall fell on him at a Shailer Park worksite.

Paramedics were called to treat a male who was trapped after a wall fell on him in a workplace incident at 10.50am Tuesday on Bryants Road, Shailer Park at the site of the old Myer store – which is now a construction site – at the Logan Hyperdome.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical care paramedics onboard.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/man-trapped-by-fallen-wall-in-shailer-park-workplace-accident/news-story/e97d6752d42ff5c5a1103082862112ac