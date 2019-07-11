A MAN has been rushed to hospital after a roof collapsed on him at a home in Chermside.

Paramedics were called to the address at 10.46am where a man in his 30s is believed to have sustained serious injuries to his back and chest

High acuity response paramedics assessed the man before rushing him to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The collapse happened at a private residence but is being treated as a workplace incident.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/man-taken-to-hospital-after-roof-collapse-at-chermside-home/news-story/fdbbd73de501952a454c77b6af6eda76