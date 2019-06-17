TRIBUTES are flowing for a young man who died after being hit by a car while wrestling with another man on a Gold Coast road.

Luke Hansen, 25, was pronounced dead on scene after he and another 25-year-old man were hit by a car on Doubleview Dve and Attendale St in Elanora.

It’s understood the pair got into a tussle on the middle of the road before being hit by the car, which was driven by a 33-year-old man.

Luke’s friends are reeling from shock after learning of the news about their mate, taking to Facebook to mark the loss of their friend’s young life.

“Rest In Peace Luke Hansen,” one post said.

“I still can’t believe this has happened to you! I remember just seeing you the other night and how happy you were! Gonna miss you so much chip, you’ve made such an impact on my whole family’s life & so many others. Rest easy.”

Another user said her friend’s death served as a reminder on the uncertainties of life.

“Have had a few too many tragedies hit too close to home the last few weeks,” the post started.

“Forgive, forget and do nothing but love every single day!!!! I’ll be cuddling my family and friends today with you in our thoughts Luke. Huge love to everybody feeling it.”

The second man remains in a critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital with injury to his head, leg and pelvis.

Paramedic Gary Berkowitz said the men may have been lying on the road at the time they were hit.

“It appears that the patients may have been lying on the road when they were struck by a car,” Mr Berkowitz said.

“Tragically one person died at the scene before we could assist them further and a second patient was critically injured requiring advanced intervention by the High Acuity Response Unit and other paramedics on scene.”

The driver of the car was not injured, but was in a state of shock.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/man-killed-after-he-was-hit-by-car-while-fighing-with-another-man-on-gold-coast-road/news-story/b64c78c8781079d4f8f46fe4b39ba8cd