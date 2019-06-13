DAYS out from getting married, a Sunshine Coast man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his own brother.

Buderim’s Bernard John Robbins, 57, is currently in the Maroochydore watchhouse, set to appear in court later today.

Authorities were called to a unit block in Hamilton St, Buderim, after a disturbance about 10pm on Wednesday where they found the man.

Police allege the victim is a 61-year-old man who flew over from Western Australia to attend his brother’s wedding.

Caloundra CIB officer detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the man had sustained “multiple” stab wounds to his upper body.

The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital but died several hours later,” Snt Sgt Eaton said.

“The victim is actually the man’s brother, who travelled from WA for his wedding this weekend.

“Police allege there was an argument between the two parties which resulted in a physical altercation.

“There were two other parties but no one else was injured.

“Once it became serious, neighbours did attend and try to provide assistance.”

He said the incident would have been tragic for the family.

“Any incident of this nature is a real shock. It’s tragic for the family, you can only imagine their heartache.”

Neighbours of the victim are this morning still in shock at the ordeal.

Neighbour Benjamin Fox said the incident shut down the street for hours with multiple emergency services responding.

“It was full-on. The whole street was packed,” Mr Fox said.

The street was pretty hectic, I was just hoping they didn’t wake my kids up,” he said, referring to the response by emergency services.

Mr Fox said another resident in the street jumped the fence in attempt to save the man’s life, who was lying with “blood everywhere”.

A young couple who live in a neighbouring unit said the brothers “had not lived there very long” and that it had been a difficult night.

“We haven’t got much sleep, we’re still in shock I think,” they said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the victim and his alleged attacker were brothers.

She said the incident was still an open investigation, but police were not looking for any other suspects and believed the person they had charged was the only offender.

