The Election Commission (EC) of India announced the schedule for elections in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Haryana recently. At a press briefing in New Delhi, EC announced that voting will take place in both the states on October 21, and the results of the elections will be declared on October 24. There will be a single phase election in both the states.

EC announced that the date of notification is on September 27, last date of nomination is on October 4, scrutiny will take place on October 5, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 7.

The model code of conduct, which provides a level playing field in elections, becomes effective immediately with the announcement of the schedule. These elections are going to be significant for all the major political parties in India, including BJP, Congress, NCP (Maharashtra), Shiv Sena (Maharashtra). While the BJP has an opportunity to win both the state elections and become a formidable force in the states as well, other parties such Congress and NCP must do better in these elections to retain their relevance in Indian politics. Shiv Sena in Maharashtra also wants to improve its performance in these elections to strengthen its position in Maharashtra politics.