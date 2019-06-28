We are all different, which makes us unique and without diversity life would be really boring. So we should celebrate it every day.

One such celebration was organised today by Multicultural Queensland – MDA – the amazing Luminous Lantern Parade 2019. The 12th annual Luminous Lantern Parade is held in the week of Queensland day and is the annual celebration to celebrate the State’s culture, heritage, people, places and industry.

Wonderful crowd of 39,000; great to see so many people supporting inclusion and diversity.

As a community leader it was an honour and privilege to be a part of the event. Heard few heart touching stories of Syrian refugee families on how they came to Australia three years back and how much they are loving their new home. As an Australian, I am so proud of our multicultural country.

And all I could say is Kindness, love, patience, understanding and unity will increase as we serve while intolerance, jealousy, envy, greed and selfishness decrease or disappear.