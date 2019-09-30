Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner hosted a meet and greet event for the executive committee of FICQ and Member organisations in the Windsor Room at City Hall on September 11.

Lord Mayor and Cr Angela Owen congratulated and appreciated all the Indian organisations for their hard work in hosting various events for multicultural participation and for enhancing the unity within the cultural diversity of the Indian diaspora.

The Indian diaspora organisations also raised issues around hosting events in various schools and requested the mayor to help the Indian community acquire a long lease over a community center. This centre is to serve as a resource center for the Indian communities to host meetings and events and a storage space to keep their community assets, such as PA systems, musical instruments and other materials.

Highlighting the incident at a mosque at Holland Park, India community members also expressed concern over the contemporary multicultural society being the target of attacks from people with less tolerance towards religious places.