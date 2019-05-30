Brookwater is known as the jewel in the crown of the Greater Springfield region and now more families are choosing to call this beautiful place their home.

As many as three families per day move to the thriving community, which is nestled in a spectacular pocket of natural bushland and enveloped around the award-winning, Greg Norman-designed golf course.

Oncologist Dr Amit Sharma and his family moved to Brookwater recently and they feel the decision to move there was based on the tranquillity of the area and convenience it provided.

“My wife Archana has quite a few friends living in Brookwater and she loves going for her walks on the walking tracks which go through natural bushland,” Dr Amit says.

“My oldest son Aditya is able to take a train from Springfield Central to the city, where he is studying engineering, and my youngest son Dhruv has many friends who live close-by, and he also goes to the nearby Swim Factory for swimming lessons and plays tennis at the tennis courts near the Brookwater Golf and Country Club,” he maintains.

For the Sharma family, living in Brookwater provides easy and convenient access to all of life’s essential amenities, including excellent schools, thriving businesses, and modern infrastructure.

Cultural events organised by the Indian community in the area also appeals to Dr Sharma and his family. “Brookwater has a lot of Indian families when it comes to making friends from the same cultural background, but even otherwise, everyone here seems to be very friendly, approachable and easy to get along with,” he says.

“We have had Deepawali celebrations in the Brookwater Golf and Country Club for many years, and Robelle Domain Parklands has hosted many different Indian festivals and events,” he adds.

Dr Sharma says that he would definitely recommend Brookwater to other people who are looking to buy houses in this area. “The lifestyle that Brookwater offers is unique and incomparable, and we love living in this beautiful suburb,” he avers.