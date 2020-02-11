The Tuesday List of Business in the Rajya Sabha will see tabling of papers by Union Ministers and submission of reports by parliamentary committees, besides further discussion on the Union Budget.

The Union Ministers who will lay papers on the table for their respective ministeries include: Harsh Vardhan for Ministry of Science and Technology, Shripad Yesso Naik for Ministry of AYUSH, Prahalad Singh Patel for Ministry of Culture, Raj Kumar Singh for Ministry of Power, Ashwini Kumar Choubey for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Anurag Singh Tahkur for Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

MPs M. Shanmugama and Ram Narain Dudi of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on labour will table the fourth report on ‘the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019’.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will make a statement regarding status of the implementation of the action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations by the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants (2018-19).

Source: IANS