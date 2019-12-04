The Wednesday Legislative Business in the Rajya Sabha will see the Bill concerning the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi for consideration and passing. The list of business also includes tabling of several papers and reports.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019. This Bill will provide special provisions for the National Capital Territory of Delhi for recognising the property rights of residents in unauthorised colonies. This Bill will secure the rights of the ownership or transfer or mortgage in favour of the residents of such colonies who are possessing properties on the basis of Power of Attorney, Agreement to Sale, Will, possession letter or any other documents including documents evidencing payment of consideration. The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is in the Upper House for consideration and passage.

Reports of the department related parliamentary standing committee on coal and steel will be tabled by members Vikas Mahatme and Mukut Mithi. The first report is on the action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Forty-eighth Report (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Coal and Steel on the subject, “CSR Activities in Steel PSUs” relating to Ministry of Steel; and second report is on action taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Forty-ninth report(Sixteenth Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Coal and Steel on the subject, “CSR Activities by PSUs under Ministry of Mines”.

A final action taken statement of the department related parliamentary standing committee on chemicals and fertilisers will be tabled by G. C. Chandrashekhara and Ahmad Ashfaque Karim. This includes “Statement on Fifty-second action taken report (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on the observations/recommendations contained in the Forty-fourth (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) report on the subject — Demand for Grants 2018-19 of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals).

“Final Action taken Statement on Fifty-third action taken report (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on the observations/recommendations contained in the Forty-ninth (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) Report on the subject — Assam Gas Cracker Project of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals).

“Final Action taken Statement on Fifty-fifth action taken report (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on the observations/recommendations contained in the Forty-sixth (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) Report on the subject — Promotion and Coordination of Basic, Applied and Other Research in Areas Related to the Pharmaceuticals Sector of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Pharmaceuticals).”

A motion for election to the committee on public undertakings will be moved by V. Muraleedharan.

Besides these, papers will be tabled by some ministers.

Source: IANS