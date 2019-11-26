New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Legislative Business in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday will see the introduction of some important Bills and a few more for consideration and passing.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 will be introduced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Bill is likely to benefit around 40 lakh residents in Delhi.

The Bill will provide special provision for the national capital for recognising the property rights of ownership or transfer or mortgage or in favour of residents of such colonies who are possessing properties on the basis of power of attorney, agreement to sale, Will, possession letter, or any other document, including documents evidencing payment of consideration and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Another Bill to be introduced is the Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories), Bill, 2019 which will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This Bill will see the merging of two Union Territories — Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Also to be introduced is the industrial Relations Code, 2019 Bill. Union Minister Santosh Gangwar will introduce the Bill to consolidate and amend the laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishment or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Lok Sabha has three Bills listed for consideration and passing.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Amit Shah for consideration and passing to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act 1988.

The amendments for consideration will make two key changes: SPG will provide security only to Prime Minister of the day and immediate family members residing with him or her. The other key change is that former Prime Ministers will be guarded by SPG commandos only for a period of 5 years after demitting office.

Another Bill for consideration and passing is the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Union Minister Som Prakash will move the Bill to amend the National Institute of Design Act, 2014, as passed by the Rajya Sabha.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement), Bill 2019 will also come for consideration and passing. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to move the Bill.

The Bill is to prohibit the production, manufacture of Electronic Cigarettes in the interest of public health to protect the people from harm and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Source: IANS