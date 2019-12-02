The Legislative Business in the Lok Sabha on Monday will have two important Bills for consideration and passing.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Bill is to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961 and to amend the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

The government in the Lok Sabha on Friday had moved the Bill for rationalising and facilitating the licensing procedures for use of firearms by individuals as well as to curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms and provide effective deterrence against violation of law.