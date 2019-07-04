There is no one on this planet that would understand the State of Origin mindset of Mitchell Pearce better than Laurie Daley.

And the former NSW coach has given a brutally honest insight into the possible “demons” that may play on Pearce’s mind if the game is in the balance coming into the final 10 minutes next Wednesday night at ANZ Stadium.

Daley was one of Pearce’s greatest supporters throughout his reign as Blues coach and often wore the brunt for his loyalty.

Daley has no doubt Brad Fittler has made the right choice rushing Pearce back into the team for the decider and believes the now 30-year-old “will handle it a lot better this time around than ever before”.

But asked on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast today if Pearce would be under more pressure than ever before, Daley answered honestly: “I think the only time he will feel under pressure is if the game is in the balance with 10 to eight minutes to go, it is tight, or NSW behind.

“I think then he may have some demons and maybe think, ‘Well, I’m not the player here that can get the job done’.

“Subconsciously he may think that.

“Or he might be thinking, ‘This is my moment, this is my time, this is to shut everyone up’.”

Pearce’s recall has understandably won plenty of support given his outstanding form this year and the fact the majority of fans and critics are hoping he can finally prove himself in the game’s toughest arena.

There is no doubt Pearce is currently in the best form of his career after putting together a run of five straight Dally M man of the match performances for Newcastle in recent months.

Pearce was forced to pull out of the opening two Origin games because of injury but he had no hesitation taking up Fittler’s offer this time round.

This will be Pearce’s 19th game for NSW but his first since the 22-6 loss to Queensland in Origin III in 2017.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/state-of-origin/laurie-daley-on-demons-that-could-bring-mitchell-pearce-undone/news-story/444355facb73cedb7524a5f64a7de93b