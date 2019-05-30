Mata Ki Chownki, a devotional musical event, was organised at Shree Laxminarayan Mandir, at Burbank, where devotional singer Lakhbir Singh Lakha and his musicians performed at the event.

This event is held to offer prayers to Durga, a Hindu deity. Lakhbir Singh Lakha is well known for singing devotional songs in India and other parts of the world, but this was the singer’s first-ever Australian tour.

After singing to a full house at the Durga Temple, in Melbourne, the previous night, Lakha performed at Shree Laxminarayan Mandir.

The evening also saw prayers being offered to Durga, followed by performing of Kanjak Puja and Aarti, religious rituals of the Hindus. Prashad or blessings from the deity in the form of eatables were also distributed among the devotees to conclude the event.