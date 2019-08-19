She is glamorous to boot, but interestingly, it’s her simple, middle-class, small-town characters that catapulted her to new heights in her career. In fact, she has almost become synonymous with Bitti, her character in the 2017 hit, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. We are talking about Kriti Sanon.

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Arjun Patiala’, has a couple of interesting films in her line-up — ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Panipat’. And now, according to a daily, she is all set to add another first to her list — a Bollywood thriller. Seems, Kriti will play an RJ in the film, which revolves around medical scams.

The yet-untitled movie, which will be helmed by Rahul Dholakia, will go on floors by the end of August. Kriti is thrilled about the film. She said that she loves thrillers, and has even acted in one, in Telugu. While the story revolves around an important issue, the character also offers a lot of scope to perform, she added.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress talked about her small-town girl avatars winning her more popularity. She said, “In real life, I am a simple, middle-class girl and I connect with middle-class values. So, I find such characters extremely relatable. Having said that, small-town girls are often bolder than their urban counterparts. The success of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ changed things for me, because earlier, people couldn’t envision me in that world and even I did not see myself belonging there. I was pleasantly surprised that people accepted me as Bitti and then, I was inundated with offers of small-town characters. That’s what happens in this industry, it takes just one character to break an image.”

Source: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/kriti-sanon-is-all-set-for-her-first-thriller-in-bollywood/articleshow/70722451.cms