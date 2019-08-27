Kashmiri Pandits Australia (KPA), unequivocally rejected the petition submitted by 64 citizens (comprising Pandits, Sikhs and Dogras) condemning the abrogation of article 370. KPA is a member organisation of Global Kashmiri Pandits Diaspora (GKPD), which is a Kashmiri Pandit civil society movement of selfless volunteers drawn from all major Kashmiri Pandit organisations across the globe.

GKPD also expressed its resentment at attempts by some sections of the media to project this petition as the views of all the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. “We strongly condemn the attempts by sections of media maliciously highlighting the views of a few individuals while ignoring the views of the vast majority of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh who are strongly in favour of the abrogation of Article 370,” said a joint release by the two organisations. “Individual opinions of a group of people cannot be considered the voice of the people of the erstwhile state.”

GKPD also congratulated Honourable Indian Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic and landmark decision. “As major stakeholders in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union territory of Ladakh, we pledge to work alongside Government of India to make the dream of ‘One Nation – One Constitution’ a reality. We will work together with all communities to ensure that the glory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is restored to how it was before it was ravaged by terrorism,” the release further read.

“Abrogation of article 370 is a tribute to nationalist forces across the country and a step towards further integration of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh with mainstream India.”