They are bold, beautiful and now they are beating the brawny guys at their own game. Fitness is the new raging trend in Bollywood and it has our leading actresses including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others, hooked. Not only are these beauties pumping up iron, flexing muscles and taking on rigorous routines, but they are doing so in style.

We’ve drawn up a list of Bollywood actresses who are proving to be tough competition for the guys at the gym.

Alia Bhatt

When not shooting for her action-adventure flick ‘Brahmastra’, Alia Bhatt is busy pumping iron at the gym to make sure she is in a fit and fighting form. Although much about her character has been kept under wraps, we can’t help but wonder if it the reason behind her new hardcore workout regime. The actress, who is known for her petite but toned frame, has added deadlifts to her regime the sees her lifting over 70 kgs. Apart from the weight training, she has also experimented a lot with some aqua workouts if not pilates sessions.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one actress who has consistently shown off her sculpted abs every time she turned up on the big screen. The beauty has millions swooning over her toned physique. While many would be envious of a body like that, not many would be willing to put in the sweat, effort and levels of training the actress takes on before flaunting her physique on the big screen. Kat includes a mix of weight training, pilates, high-intensity workouts and pays a lot of attention to her diet.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s transformation into a fit and fabulous young diva is nothing short of inspiring. The road to attaining a slim and trim physique has been a tough and challenging one as the actress once mentioned. To keep the scaled from tipping, Sara admitted that she spends a good amount of time at the gym and keeps a tab on her affair with sweet treats.

