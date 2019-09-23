It’s Daughters Day, and Bollywood celebrities have gone all out with their wishes on social media. While Mira Rajput shared a sweet collage with daughter Misha, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a photo with her mother, Tanuja, after posting one with Nysa.

Kajol wrote, “Positions reversed ! Two daughters and two moms!”

Ajay Devgn had posted a picture as well. He wrote, “Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.”

Tanuja turns 76 tomorrow, and daughter Tanishaa is making sure she gives her mother a good birthday week. Tanishaa has been sharing photos on her Instagram story, of the birthday celebrations. In one video, Tanuja cuts a cake, “her first cake” as Tanishaa says.

Tanishaa shared a photo of Tanuja by the poolside and captioned it, “My life!”

Earlier this year, Tanuja gave her fans a scare, when she was hospitalised. She had to undergo an operation for a condition called diverticulitis.

Tanuja has appeared in prominent films like Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Do Chor among others.Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/kajol-shares-sweet-photo-with-mom-tanuja-on-daughter-s-day-see-pic-1601990-2019-09-22