Test batsman Joe Burns has been diagnosed with a fatigue disorder that is threatening his chances of making the Ashes tour.

Burns returned from a county stint in England last month suffering from extended symptoms of fatigue and burnout.

He has been diagnosed with a protracted post-infectious fatigue disorder dating back to an October 2018 viral infection.

Queensland Cricket today released a statement saying Burns is undertaking a treatment period of rest and recuperation.

“A definite prognosis for recovery is unavailable at present; however it is anticipated he will be fully available for cricket in the near future,’’ the statement said.

Queensland Cricket CEO Max Walters said QC stood ready to provide any assistance Burns would need in his return to the playing field.

We wish Joe the best in his recovery and look forward to helping him make a successful return as soon as possible,’’ he said.

Burns has played 16 Tests for Australia, scoring four centuries including 180 in his most recent Test, against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February.

He is locked in a tense battle for a place in Australia’s 17 man Ashes squad with fellow opener Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/cricket/joe-burns-is-suffering-from-the-effects-of-a-2018-virus/news-story/5b128cc2571bef6d734827311458386e