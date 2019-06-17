Jennifer Lopez has taken to the stage on the Las Vegas leg of her It’s My Party tour wearing only half an outfit.

One-sleeved tops and dresses have been a thing for some time, but Lopez’s one-legged unitard took the trend to a whole different level.

The 49-year-old singer showed off her age-defying figure in the bizarre skin-tight bejewelled outfit, which threatened to give her a severe half-wedgie throughout the entire performance.

It featured just one pant leg, one sleeve, and one boot.

Lopez’s strange costume comes amid the release of a new behind-the-scenes tour video, in which she opened up about her upcoming wedding to former professional baseballer Alex Rodriguez.

“I’d like a big wedding and I’d like to get married in a church this time,” she explained during show rehearsals. “I’ve never been married in a church.”

Lopez also appeared to throw shade at two of her former husbands, Ojani Noa (1997-1998) and Cris Judd (2001-2003).

“I’ve been married three times, and one was nine months and one was 11 months, so I don’t really count those,” she admitted.

The Second Act star also had a 10-year-marriage to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emma, 11.

In the new video, she shed some light on why none of the relationships worked out, citing the pitfalls of being a celebrity.

“It seems like, in this life, you’re always surrounded by people (and) you’re never lonely,” she explained. “But it’s very lonely. So you always want somebody with you, somebody.

“I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes. It’s a bad reason to get married. Not the right one, the wrong one.”

