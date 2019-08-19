Srinagar: Things are gradually returning to normal after the abrogation of Section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Mobile internet, schools and other restrictions are now being relaxed. Complementary classes will be replaced by the number of days for which schools are closed. Officials said more than 50,000 landline phones are operational. Restrictions have been relaxed to allow government employees to go to their respective offices.

From Monday, 190 primary schools in Srinagar will start studying, senior classes will open later. On the other hand, Pakistan, which has been the face of defeat on Kashmir, is now engaged in a conspiracy to disturb the peace of the valley. Pakistan does not want the situation to be normal by transmitting fake videos and messages. Pakistan Defence Department’s propaganda-watcher ISPR is trying to spread false propaganda against India.

Vijay Kumar, the security adviser to Jammu and Kashmir, said, “Schools are opening since Monday. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting normal. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary have worked together to make a better plan. We will take tough action against those who spread rumours on social media.

Source: https://english.newstracklive.com/news/school-and-government-offices-open-in-jammu-kashmir-after-many-days-mc23-nu-1029605-1.html