POLICE have released vision of an alleged gunman threatening a motorist with a gun and rushing through the streets of Southport overnight.

The vision, caught by Queensland Police helicopter Polair, shows a man park in front of a car and exit his vehicle with a weapon pointed at a motorist.

He then appears to bash on the window of the unknown driver’s vehicle.

Earlier today, a man charged over a wild crime rampage on the Gold Coast has been excused from facing court because he’s in hospital.

Jaimie Madden, 29, was charged with 15 offences after an alleged crime spree which ended with a siege at a Southport service station.

Police alleged that around 7.45pm on Friday, a gun-toting Madden threatened a male taxi driver and forced him to drive to a service station on Ferry Road.

Madden allegedly struck a glass door of the business with the firearm, causing it to shatter before threatening a console operator who handed him a sum of cash from the till.

He then allegedly demanded the keys to a Holden Astra and fled the scene in the vehicle.

It is further alleged the man drove about 500 metres south to a different service station on Ferry Road where he stole another car at gunpoint, a Kia Sportage.

The vehicle was spotted by POLAIR1 a short time later and tracked as the man allegedly stole a third car at the intersection of Wardoo and Johnston Streets by threatening the four occupants with his firearm.

A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed by police on the vehicle as it travelled along Nerang Street in Southport.

Madden allegedly exited the damaged car and ran to another service station nearby where he allegedly threatened a console operator with the firearm as well as attending officers.

The console operator fled the premises while police established a secure cordon around the service station.

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) at 8.36pm while negotiators and specialist police attended the scene.

Successful negotiations resulted in Madden being taken into custody without further incident at midnight. The PSPA declaration was revoked a short time later.

Madden was charged with 15 offences including five counts of armed robbery, three counts each of wilful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of serious assault police whilst armed, and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle with prior conviction and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Southport Magistrates Court was told Madden was in hospital ‘for health reasons’ and would not be appearing.

The case was adjourned until Monday.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/crime-and-justice/jaimie-madden-29-excused-from-court-after-alleged-gold-coast-crime-spree/news-story/19091940c392ec74deed34bece34260b