Bollywood is all thrilled with the patriotic songs released on the 73rd Independence Day of the nation. Director Anuradha Sarin also released her new patriotic song Jai Hind Vande Mataram on the big day.

In the title song “Jai Hind Vande Mataram” many veteran and famous singers like, Anuradha Podwal, Sadhana Sargam, K.S. Chitra, Jaspinder Narula, Hema Sardesai, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Suresh Wadekar, Abhijit, Shaan, Kailash Kher have given their voices in the praise of Mother India — “Hame is desh ke Parcham Tirange ki kasam – Sabhi Milkar Kaho Jai Hind Vande Mataram.”

Anuradha Sarin and R Satish Kumar have jointly produced this video which conveys country’s unity, integrity, and makes you feel proud of the home nation. Director Anuradha Sarin also featured herself in this music video as Mother India.

Jai Hind Vande Mataram Music video has been produced under the banner of White Horse International and Citram Studio and jointly directed by Anuradha Sarin and S.P. Rajakumar. Mohan Naidu, Chella Durani and Muvendra filmed this song at several locations, including Mumbai and Chennai. Song is written by Shivkumar Bilgaraami, and music is composed by Bittu Merchant.

This patriotic song has been telecasted on India TV, Doordarshan and Lok Sabha channel. Zee5 was the digital partner of this song on the occasion of Independence Day.

Director Anuradha Sarin for Jai Hind Vande Mataram says, “It is a very special anthem. I would like to thank all the singers who supported me to accomplish my mission. Today India is fully merged in the color of patriotism, we should be proud of our country. I am confident that song lovers will love my Independence Day present to them.”

The song can be listened to by searching for “Jai Hind Vande Mataram” on YouTube.