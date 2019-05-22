Izack Rodda has been elevated to the Queensland Reds’ captaincy for the first time in the absence of Wallabies teammate Samu Kerevi.

Lock Rodda’s rise is a huge vote from coach Brad Thorn on his growing stature at the Reds and his leadership potential into the future.

The 17-Test forward is still just 22 and will lead the injury-hit Reds in Friday night’s tough assignment against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

“It’s a fantastic honour for Izack. He is a senior leader within the team and an obvious choice,” Reds attack coach Jim McKay said.

“Our lineout has improved all season and he takes that area of our game personally which is a sign of his work and consistency.”

Kerevi has been rested for this match in accordance with Rugby Australia’s workload management policy for top Wallabies and the impact will be huge.

It cuts from the ranks the top metre-gainer in Super Rugby and the Reds’ stats leader in off-loading, tackle-busting and ball-carrying.

McKay said Sorovi’s omission from the reserves was more a sign that he needed to get some strong game time in club rugby this weekend after only brief recent minutes for the Reds.

McKay played rugby himself for Warringah in Sydney and said Wileman deserved his shot.

“He’s played a lot of top grade rugby, two grand finals for Warringah, he took a gamble to come to Brisbane and his work has paid off,” McKay said.

The loss is magnified by powerful centre partner Chris Feauai-Sautia being grounded by a knee injury.

The Reds have installed a new centre pairing with Brothers’ strong running Seb Wileman, who made the move from Sydney club Warringah this season, coming in at outside centre.

He will be the thrust to the inside centre play of Duncan Paia’aua.

Up front, backrower Caleb Timu and JP Smith are out with concussion.

Thankfully, Feao Fotuaika returns from a broken thumb to take his spot at prop on the bench.

Adam Korczyk and Teti Tela have been recalled to the bench where halfback Scott Maloua and outside back Liam McNamara are two new faces.

McNamara is a former Australian Severns representative who plays his club rugby at fullback for Sunnybank.

He has been added to the squad as short-term injury cover.

“This is Samu’s rest week as requested by Rugby Australia. Duncan Paia’aua comes in for him at 12,” Reds head coach Brad Thorn said.

“Seb Wileman gets his opportunity to make his Queensland debut for Chris Feauai-Sautia who’s out with a knee injury.

Queensland Reds v Chiefs, Hamilton on Friday, 5.35pm AEST

1. Harry Hoopert — Brothers

2. Alex Mafi — Bond University

3. Taniela Tupou — Brothers

4. Izack Rodda — Easts (c)

5. Angus Blyth — Bond University

6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto — Souths

7. Liam Wright — Easts

8. Angus Scott-Young — University of Queensland

9. Tate McDermott — University of Queensland

10. Bryce Hegarty — GPS

11. Sefa Naivalu — Norths

12. Duncan Paia’aua — Nortrhs

13. Seb Wileman — Brothers

14. Jock Campbell — University of Queensland

15. Matt McGahan — Norths

Reserves

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa — Sunnybank

17. Feao Fotuaika — Souths

18. Ruan Smith — GPS

19. Adam Korczyk — University of Queensland

20. Scott Higginbotham — Wests

21. Scott Malolua — Souths

22. Teti Tela — Souths

23. Liam McNamara — Sunnybank

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/rugby/queensland-reds/rising-star-izack-rodda-elevated-to-queensland-captaincy-as-samu-kerevi-rested-in-rest-policy/news-story/3ed8689226df75041286d53f25f3767c