The coronavirus epidemic continued to spread in locked-down Italy on Sunday with total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths reaching 5,476, according to the latest data released by the Civil Protection Department.

Speaking at a televised press conference, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that 46,638 active infections have been recorded and 5,476 have died since the pandemic first broke out in northern Italy on February 21, Xinhua reported.

Of those infected, 23,783 are in isolation at home, 19,846 are hospitalized and 3,009 are in intensive care, he said.

As well, a total of 7,024 patients have recovered, said Borrelli who is also the national commissioner in charge of the coronavirus emergency.

The numbers are up from an official tally on Saturday evening of 42,681 people actively infected, 4,825 deaths, and 6,072 recoveries.

Considering all data, the total cumulative number of infected cases in the country has reached 59,138, which is 5,560 more than 53,578 recorded on Saturday.

Borrelli also confirmed that 12 Civil Protection staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Source: IANS