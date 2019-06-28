United Nations International Day of Yoga, the marquee annual event of the yoga calendar now in its fifth year, was a laudably successful event in Brisbane as well as Gold Coast.

In Brisbane the day was celebrated on June 29 at the Forgan Smith Lawns, University of Queensland, St Lucia. In Gold Coast the celebrations took place at Justins Park, Burleigh Heads.

The Australian School of Meditation and Yoga hosted the International Yoga Day in Brisbane and Gold Coast. The day’s proceedings were led by a diverse mix of the best handpicked local teachers who took the attendees through flowing inspirational yoga asanas, sacred music with some of the nation’s leading kirtan bands, guided meditations, and long and luxurious relaxation sessions.

Thousands of attendees nationwide are reported to have taken part in the celebrations. Growing more and more well-known across not just Australia, but globally, Yoga Day Festival brings together Australia’s icon-conscious community and those simply interested in celebrating and learning more about yoga.

The standard offerings at both the event venues were interactive yoga asanas, yoga workshop tents, yoga dance, kids yoga, yoga games, songs, plant-based vegan food trucks, and mindfulness and breathing exercises.