Hoisting of Indian tricolour and other ceremonies mark the occasion in India and Australia

As India and Indians across the globe celebrated the nation’s 73rd Independence Day on 15th August this year, there was an eagerness to listen to the Indian Prime Minister’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, especially post the abrogation of Article 370 by Indian Parliament removing special status for Jammu & Kashmir. One of the important elements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech was the reference to his government’s decision to remove special status for Jammu & Kashmir, which according to him will ensure justice and development to backward sections of the society in the region.

Among other things which the Prime Minister spoke about on his Independence Day address to the nation was a summing up of what his newly re-elected government has accomplished in the last 75 days. He also raised concerns over the problems of population explosion and insufficient water conservation efforts in India.

Modi’s two key announcements

However, two major announcements were the highlights of Modi’s speech. The first pertained to the announcement that a Chief of Defence Staff would be appointed, a demand that was pending since a review was done on the conduct of the Kargil War. This would ensure defense preparedness and co-ordination between the three Services.

The second announcement was regarding the creation of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ for water conservation and revival of water bodies, with an allocation of Rs 3.5 lakh crores. “Just as I called upon the country to join the Swachchta Mission to make India open defecation free, I ask that you join the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ which cannot succeed unless people participate on a mass level,” the Prime Minister said.

Celebrations in Australia

The Indian community here in Australia congregated at various places to celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day. The Indian diaspora celebrated this occasion with great enthusiasm, just as they would in India. The Independence Day celebrations started early, particularly in Sydney, as various associations tend to give an expression to their sense of patriotism in their own way. At Indian consulates across Australia, the morning celebrations included the unfurling of the Indian tricolour and a reading of the message of the President of India.

In Brisbane, Honorary Consul Archana Singh hoisted the Indian tricolour, as a large crowd gathered to celebrate the occasion.

In Canberra, Indian High Commissioner Dr. A.M Gondane steered the Independence Day celebrations and hoisted the India flag.

In Sydney, a large number of people gathered to hear Consul General Manish Gupta do the honours. After the ceremony, the Indian community interacted with the representatives of the government of India. Miniature Indian flags were distributed and traditional Indian cuisine was served.