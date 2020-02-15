An Indian man who came to Dubai on a visit visa, killed his wife over suspicion that she was cheating on him, the Court of First Instance here has heard.

According to public prosecution records, the 44-year-old Indian man, who is standing trial on a premeditated murder charge, went to his wife’s workplace in Al Quoz industrial area on September 9 2019, where he killed her, the Khaleej Times reported on Friday.

In his confession during police interrogation and public prosecution investigation, he recounted how he and his wife had a heated argument on that day.

Prior to that, he asked the victim’s boss at the office that why the latter had sent him a message, telling him that his wife was cheating on him with another man.

When they went outside the office, his wife, who was then very upset, blamed him for his behaviour, telling him that he embarrassed her in front of the manager. He then took out a knife and stabbed her three times, killing her on the spot.

A police lieutenant, who reported to the crime scene, said: “The woman was lying lifeless between the cars in the parking lot. She had deep stab wounds in her abdomen and left thigh. The crime weapon was found near her body.”

The couple had two daughters in India.

The victim had come to the UAE about one year earlier.

She had been sharing accommodation with a female colleague while her husband was staying in Al Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

