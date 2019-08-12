Washington: Indian-Americans are up in arms against Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi who has asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make Kashmir a major focus of the Trump Administration.

In a letter dated August 9, Suozzi alleged that the action by the Indian government “risks provoking mass social unrest…”

“These new restrictions on the autonomy of the state and the rights of Kashmiris could also embolden extremists and terrorists to act,” wrote Suozzi, who represents the 3rd Congressional District of New York.

Indian Americans, who constitute a significant large number in the 3rd Congressional District of New York, have played an important role in the election of Suozzi, 56. In the previous election cycles, Indian Americans not only campaigned for him, but also voted and raised significant amount of fund for his Congressional elections.

“We Indian Americans are very upset with Congressman Suozzi. We are demanding that he withdraws his letter written to Secretary Pompeo. Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is India’s internal matter. He or the US has no right to interfere in India’s internal affair,” said Jagdish Sewhani, the President of the American India Public Affairs Committee.

In fact, after Suozzi’s letter to Pompeo became public and appeared on the social media, the Congressman’s local office was flooded with a large number of phone calls from agitated Indian Americans who not only sought an explanation but also urged him to withdraw th ..

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/nris-in-news/indian-americans-up-in-arm-against-congressman-over-kashmir-remark/articleshow/70628557.cms