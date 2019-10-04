Mayank Agarwal seems to be cementing his spot at the top of the Indian batting order in Tests with some consistent performances. On Thursday, Mayank hit his maiden Test hundred on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Mayank Agawal resumed on his overnight score of 84 and got to the landmark with ease. The late cut shot past the slip fielder has brought a lot of success to Mayank and the young India opener got going with one such shot in only the 3rd over the day from Vernon Philander.

On Day 1, Mayank Agarwal was made to look ugly by South Africa pacers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander who were getting the ball to move on an overcast morning. Mayank even survived a scare when an edge off his blade fleew through the vacant area in the slips early in his innings.

However, just like his new opening partner Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal settled into his innings and looked flawless from thereon. Mayank attacked the South Africa spinner with some eye-catching shots and never allowed them to settle down.

At times, he was happy to play the second fiddle to Rohit Sharma but Mayank kept the scoreboard moving with some crisply shots. An inside-out six against Keshav Maharaj to get to his fifty was one of the highlights of India’s dominant batting show on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam.

Mayank could have got to his hundred on the opening day but rain played spoilsport in Vizag. There was no play after Tea as play was abandoned after 2 sessions due to rain.

Mayank had hit 4 fifties since his Test debut in 2018 but the hundred in Visakhapatnam should give himself and the team management a lot of confidence. With Rohit Sharma settling in as opener, Mayank’s hundred is crucial to his chances of cementing a spot at the top of the powerful Indian batting unit.

Mayank Agarwal was praised by captain Virat Kohli and the team management for his gutsy knocks on Test debut in Australia. He made 76 and 42 in his maiden Test in Melbourne at a time when India were struggling to find consistency at the top of the order. Mayank also made 77 in Sydney to end his tour of Australia on a high.

Mayank got a couple of starts during India’s 2-0 win over West Indies earlier this year but he wasn’t able to convert them into big innings. The hundred in Visakhapatnam thus comes as a big boost to the young opener’s confidence.

