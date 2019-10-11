India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 2

IND vs SA live: Cautious start from Kohli and Rahane

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have gotten off the mark but the two batsmen are facing some tight bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. Just 2 runs come from the 1st 2 overs of the day. Philander is getting a bit more movement than his new-ball partner. He is trying to draw the batsmen forward. Good Friday morning viewing this!

Day 2 live: Players make their way out at MCA Stadium

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have made their way out to the middle. It’s bright and the sun is out in Pune. Rahane will take strike while Kagiso Rabada will resume proceedings. Can the South African quick get a few early wickets here? It’s a crucial session for South Africa. The 2nd Test and the series might slip away from them if they let Rahane and Kohli carry on for long.

Day 2 live: Will there be rain interruptions on Friday?

Rain was predicted to affect play on Thursday in Pune but fortunately 85 overs of play was possible. Bad light forced early Stumps on Thursday. There was some overnight rain but it’s unlikely to rain during the day’s play on Friday at the MCA Stadium.

