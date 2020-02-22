India vs New Zealand Score 1st Test Day 2: Three wickets by Ishant Sharma and late strikes by Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin kept India in the game as New Zealand reached 216 for 5 at stumps on Day 2 of the first IND vs NZ Test match at Wellington. New Zealand were at stage 166 for 2 but then Ishant dismissed Taylor fro 44 which gave India an opening. Shami then got the huge wicket of Kane Williamson for 89. Towards the end of the day’s play Ashwin found the outside edge of Nicholl’s bat. New Zealand currently, lead India by 51 runs with Grandhomme and BJ Watling at the crease.

Earlier, Tim Southee picked up his four wickets as India were bundled out for 165. On 4 over of Day 2, things turned bad for India with two dismissals in two balls. Rishabh Pant was the first to go after a confusion in the middle with Ajinkya Rahane. A direct hit from Ajaz sealed his fate. Ashwin was cleaned up on the next ball from Southee. Soon, Rahane was caught behind for 46 off Tim Southee. Ishant was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson as he nicked one to keeper.

11:41 hrs: STUMPS DAY 2! The umpires have decided that it is too dark to play cricket and have called for stumps. India captain Virat Kohli is visibly upset as it was the only session in which India had applied a lot of pressure on New Zealand. So as it stands, New Zealand are at 216/5 at stumps on Day 2, leading India by 51 runs.

11:39 hrs:Edged and FOUR! It hasn’t been Bumrah’s day at all. He hasn’t been at his best but whenever he did produced a good delivery, it has somehow gone to the fence. Another good delivery, Watling played it with soft hands and the outside edge took it past the slips for a four.



11:37 hrs: FOUR! Short and wide from Ishant and Grandhomme did not let the opportunity go. He camped on backfoot and cut it throught the cover point region to get off the mark with a boundary.

11:30 hrs: OUT! Henry Nicholls has to go, Ashwin gets his first wicket and New Zealand have lost half their side.Turn and bounce from Ashwin, Nicholls tries his best to defend it but the bounce finds the outside edge, good catch from Kohli at second slip. India are back in this contest.

11:24 hrs: FOUR! Full and straight from Shami, Nicholls bunts it into the pitch and it bounces over Shami’s head and races away to the boundary.

11:18 hrs: FOUR! Perfect start for New Zealand after the prolonged drinks break. A loosener from Shami, full and on the pads and Nicholls flicks through the vacant mid-wicket region to collect his first boundary.

11:00 hrs: OUT! HUGE WICKET for India! It’s the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. A lose shot from him, perhaps the only time he has played the drive on the up and that brings his downfall, substitute Jadeja takes a good catch diving forward and Virat Kohli is over the moon, Mohammed Shami has got the breakthrough. Williamson departs for 89. India now have a chance to make a comeback.

10:57 hrs: Good fielding by Prithvi Shaw. Williamson comes for a second. It was a good shot from the New Zealand captain , who is inching towards another magnificent Test hundred.

10:45 hrs: FOUR! Williamson breaks the shackles. Bumrah just drifting the down the leg side, Williamson stands tall and tickles it fine for a boundary.

10:35 hrs: India keeping the pressure on! A very good period of play for India. In the last 5 overs, New Zealand have got no boundaries and their run rate is under 2. The wicket of Ross Taylor has given India belief.

10:15 hrs: OUT! That came out of nowhere. A good length delivery from Ishant bounces viciously to take the glove of Ross Taylor and land into the hands of Pujara at short square leg a much needed breakthrough for India and it came from Ishant Sharma, who has got his third. Ross Taylor, on his 100th test, departs for 44.

10:12 hrs: Tucked behind square from Williamson for a couple and New Zealand have taken the lead.

10:06 hrs: FOUR! The Indian bowlers are not learning, another short and wide delivery and Williamson this time does not try to keep on the ground and plays it over the point fielder’s head and into the fence.



10:00 hrs: FOUR! Well, when it goes your in cricket it does to tend to stay that way for some time. Nothing wrong with that delivery from Bumrah, if anything, it came back in slightly. It was to close to cut but Taylor went for it, got an inside edge and it went past the stumps for another boundary. NZ are only 8 runs away from taking a lead.



09:52 hrs: FOUR! Beautifully played by Williamson. A good length delivery from Bumrah, Willliamson stands tall and pushes it into the gap wide of cover – the timing is sweet and the ball rolls away to the ropes. The boundary also brings up NZ’s 150.

09:46 hrs: FOUR!Gorgeous shot from Ross Taylor. A fuller length delivery from Shami, Taylor plants his front foot and plays it on the up and the ball races away through the gap between cover and mid-off. New Zealand have hit 3 boundaries in the last 4 overs, worrying signs for India.

09:35 hrs: FOUR! Short and wide it was there to be hit and Williamson did not miss out. He cracked it behind point to collect another easy boundary. This is looking all too easy for New Zealand at the moment. The game is slowly slipping away from India.

09:33 hrs: Stats on Kane Williamson’s fifty

-32nd Test half-century for Williamson, 18th at home, 6th at Wellington and 4th against India.

·13th Test half-century for Williamson as captain.

· 1st Test fifty after 4 intervening innings.

· 1st Test fifty against India after 3 intervening innings.

· Consecutive 50+ score at home for Williamson.

· 3rd consecutive fifty for Williamson at Wellington.

09:27 hrs: FOUR and fifty for Kane Williamson! What a way to bring up your 52nd Test half-century. Williamson goes down the track, takes the aerial rout and succeeds in grand style as the ball bounces away towards the mid-wicket region and into the fence.

09:23 hrs: FOUR! Silken touch from Ross Taylor. Ashwin pushed it quicker through the air but the line was on middle and leg, Taylor bent down quickly and paddled it fine for a boundary.

09:19 hrs: Day 2, session 3 – It will be R Ashwin with the first over after Tea and he will be up against Williamson, who is inching towards another Test fifty.

08:59 hrs: Tea on Day 2! Bumrah overcompensates and Taylor brings out the drive, pure class from the right-hander and ball races away to the boundary. Not the ideal end to the session for India but one would have to say this is another session that has gone New Zealand’s way. They have reached 116 for 2 and trail India only by 49 runs.

08:57 hrs: 5 wides! That’s not good from Bumrah, especially when you know India only 165 to play with. A wild bumper, which flies over Pant’s head goes to the boundary.

08:41 hrs: FOUR! A nice backfoot punch from Williamson. Another delivery on the shorter side from Bumrah and these are like bread and butter for a player like Williamson. He gets on top of the bounce and punches past the point fielder to collect a boundary. 100 up for New Zealand.

08:39 hrs: A tidy over from Ashwin! Nice and steady from Ashwin but Ross Taylor was up to the mark too with his compact defense and precised feet movement. This is a good battle, a top class batsman on his 100th Test and a street-smart off-spinner trying to find footing on overseas conditions.

08:31 Ashwin probing away! A big appeal but Williamson had just managed to get his front foot outside the line. Nice drift and turn from Ashwin, he is slowly but surely settling into a nice rhythm.

08:25: FOUR! A Top edge but it lands safely and bounces away for a boundary. A short delivery outside off stump from Ishant, Taylor plays a T20-like ramp, gets an outside edge but it flies away from Rishabh Pant.

08:07 hrs: GONE! Finally, a breakthrough. A perfect inswinger from Ishant Sharma, perfect linem perfect length, perfect swign bowling. Blundell gone for 30. NZ 73/2

08:00 hrs: CHANCE! A delivery from Ashwin straightened up on Kane Williamson. Kane failed to get a bat on it. But it just missed the stumps by a whisker.

07:48 hrs: Indian seamers have not been as effective on this surface as Kiwi pacers were. R Ashwin has been brought into the attack. The Indian fans will hope he can get a breakthrough here.

07:40 hrs: 50 up for New Zealand, with Kane getting two boundaries in Bumrah’s over. New Zealand are trailing by just 115 runs. NZ could take a heavy lead in this match.

07:35 hrs: Stats attack:

Tom Latham dismissed for 11 by Ishant Sharma

· 4th consecutive innings without a fifty for Latham in Tests.

· Consecutive dismissal under 15 run mark against India in Tests.

· Only 2nd time Ishant Sharma has dismissed Latham in Tests and both the times it has happened at Wellington and caught behind for 0 & 11.

· 7th consecutive innings with a wicket of a opener for Ishant Sharma in Tests.

07:20 hrs: Bumrah comes into the attack as skipper Virat Kohli looks to tighten the screws and pick up a wicket or two here. Bumrah is the guy he can rely on.

07:10 hrs: Kane finding his feet in the middle and settling himself. This is not an easy pitch to bat on and Williamson knows he is the key here.

07:00 hrs: NZ skipper Kane Williamson welcomed with a bouncer. The ball struck his finger. Medics came out and taped him up. Hopefully, it is not too serious.

06:50 hrs: GONE! Ishant strikes as Tom Latham gets a soft nick off the bat on a straying delivery. Rishabh Pant makes no mistakes behind stumps. NZ 26/1

06:48 hrs: FOUR! A pull from Blundell from a short one from Shami and the ball races to the boundary ropes for another boundary. Blundell starting to gain in confidence, now.

06:40 hrs: Back after Lunch – Ishant starts the attack with the ball. Blundell, Latham in the middle. Blundell starts the session with a swift drive that ran through to the boundary.

06:00 hrs: Lunch – New Zealand reach 17/0 at Lunch on Day 2 with Tom Blundell, Tom Latham in the middle. NZ trail by 148 runs.

05:57 hrs: Tom Blundell gets a thick outside edge and it goes over the slips for a boundary. Welcome runs for Blundell.

05:53 hrs: DRS call – LBW appeal from Jasprit Bumrah.Tom Blundell was not given out, but the bowlers reviewed. Replays showed there was a big inside edge. He takes a single off the next ball and goes off the mark – after 18 balls.

05:50 hrs: Tom Blundell has faced 13 deliveries and he still has not gone off the mark. He is in terrific form with the bat and he is a real threat. India got to make him play the ball, to create more dismissal chances.

05:40 hrs: Slow start from Kiwis. This is better start from Kiwis than India. The new ball poses a threat and the Kiwi openers are playing out the threat and settling themselves in. Good batting.

05:23 hrs: Ishant Sharma continues India’s attack from the other end. He will be hoping to make an instant impact, as he looks to move past the injury that derailed his momentum.

05:17 hrs: Tom Blundell and Tom Latham are out in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah starts the attack with the new ball. He will be hoping to shun the criticism he faced after an insipid show in the ODIs.

05:09 hrs: GONE! Mohammed Shami tries to launch one over the fielder’s head for a boundary, but he gets caught. Southee gets his fourth. IND 165 all out.

05:01 hrs: GONE! Ishant edges one from Jamieson to keeper BJ Watling and the resistance has ended. IND 165/9

04:55 hrs: 150 up for India. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma starting a late resistance, but how can this last? Shami pulls one from Southee for a boundary. Great stuff.

04:48 hrs: DROPPED! NZ skipper Kane Williamson has dropped a sitter. Ishant skies one in the air. Kane comes underneath it and somehow dropped it. Unusual occurance this.

04:40 hrs: Huge appeal, and OUT given! Ishant Sharma has apparently nicked one to keeper. But the batsman calls for a review and he looks confident. The ball seems to have hit the pads. So, it is not caught behind out. Checking for LBW. Impact outside, and so the decision has been overturned.

04:37 hrs: GONE! Southee bowls outside off stump, Rahane leaves it, but gets a bottom edge and Watling takes it behind the stumps. He departs for 45. IND 143/8

04:30 hrs: CHANCE! Up in the air, and it drops in no man’s land. No power in that flick from Ishant Sharma. No timing either. He’s lucky so far. Living dangerously.

04:25 hrs: FOUR! Outside off stump from Boult, across seam, Rahane chases it and flicks it over the fielder at gully for a boundary. Risky, but effective.

04:19 hrs: GONE! Ashwin has been cleaned up with an absolute jaffa from Tim Southee. First ball duck for R Ashwin, thank you for coming. IND 132/7

04:16 hrs: RUN OUT! Disaster struck. Rishabh Pant has to walk back after a miscommunication in the middle with Rahane. A good direct hit sealed his fate. IND 132/6

04:09 hrs: Trent Boult replaces Ajaz Patel. So the spinner remains just for one over. The Kiwis want to get early wickets here. Good captaincy from Kane.

04:02 hrs: SIX! Rishabh Pant steps forward and then launches Ajaz Patel over long-on for a six. Just in fourth ball of the day’s play. Typical Pant things.

04:00 hrs: Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant come out to the middle. New Zealand start with spin – Ajaz Patel has the ball. India vs New Zealand. Day 2. HERE WE GO!

03:45 hrs: Live action to begin in 15 minutes – Day 2. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will be coming out to open the day for India and that will open up the floodgates of the pressure city for the two batsmen.

03:30 hrs: So, there will be 98 overs in the day’s play today – the extra 30 minutes will be added after the day’s play.

03:20 hrs: “There were obviously some nerves,” Kyle Jamieson recalls his debut in an interview to Sky before the start of Day 2.

03:10 hrs: Time for Pant to make a statement. Harsha Bhogle has heavily criticised Saha’s exclusion from the team. So, the pressure will be on Pant, once again, to prove why he deserves a place in the team. He needs to play his natural game and go on to score a big score.

03:00 hrs: The Kyle Jamieson puzzle: Jamieson has been excellent with the ball on his debut. He has a good height, so he manages to get the bounce, and bowls across the middle and off stump, with a decent amount of turn, that poses questions for batsmen facing him. He could be the key for the Kiwis for winning this whole thing.

02:50 hrs: Wellington weather update: BCCI gives an update on the weather – “It’s bright and clear at the moment with a light wind.” As long as it does not rain here, the fans will be happy.

02:40 hrs: How difficult it is to bat on Wellington surface? Mayank Agarwal reveals: – “I think it is quite tricky since the wind blows at more than a decent speed here. And you just have to make adjustments right there on the field. As a batsman, it’s not easy, especially first day, on this track,” he said after Day 1. READ MORE

02:30 hrs: Iyer makes a hilarious comment on Virat Kohli’s dancing image. Want to hear what he said? - READ MORE

02:20 hrs: Match expected to start 30 minutes early. Since the final session of Day 1 was washed out, the play on Day 2 will begin early. That, if the weather remains clear on Friday. Else, there could be a delayed start as well. Light to heavy showers are predicted in Wellington.

02:10 hrs: Mayank Agarwal prasies debutant Kyle Jamieson: “I thought he (Jamieson) bowled exceedingly well. He hit good areas and he got good bounce. The way he used the new ball was fantastic and he kept testing us bowling in the right areas. Since the wicket was soft, he was getting extra kick as well. As a batsman, you have to make that little extra adjustment to the bounce, which can be a little tricky.” READ MORE

02:00 hrs: Well, we are up again early morning, to bring you all the action, updates and score of Day 2 of 1st Test between India and New Zealand, which is being played in Wellington. The weather played the role of a villain on Day 1, and spoilt the final session. Rain is on the forecast on Day 2 as well, so there might be some interruption during the day’s play again. Well, let’s hope the forecast is wrong.

