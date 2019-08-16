India has undertaken a massive diplomatic outreach globally to pre-empt Pakistan’s move to raise the Kashmir issue in a big way in the UN General Assembly in September, ET has learnt.

Indian envoys in every world capital have sensitised respective host governments, citing reasons including internal legislative business, benefits to the Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s efforts to foment cross-border terror to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate the state.

In Delhi, senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) led by the Foreign Secretary have not only briefed UN Security Council members also other key nations, including some traditional allies of Pakistan, ET has further learnt.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has also engaged with counterparts globally on the issue. In order to checkmate Pakistan, the MEA and Indian missions abroad have moved swiftly, including to apprise the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) member states from North Africa to Southeast Asia.

ET reported earlier that India’s UN mission in New York has engaged all 15 UNSC members and other UN members on the issue.

The establishment in Delhi has apprehensions that Pakistan will instigate cross-border terror and agitations if the situation remains normal in Kashmir for the next two weeks and also attempt to create a facade of human rights violations at the UNGA, people familiar with the Pakistan Army and its India policy said.

This is part of Islamabad’s strategy to raise the issue of human rights violation and (to) get support from certain members of the international community at the UN General Assembly,” said one of the people.

Delhi has received support and positive response from many quarters, including from OIC states, and this is reflected in their measured statements regarding the issue.

A number of OIC member states chose not to respond to moves made by India in Kashmir. “Several countries appreciate Indian democracy and its democratic traditions and growing opportunities in India vis-à-vis the sorry state of affairs in Pakistan,” a person familiar with the regional dynamics pointed out.

India has also told several governments that its action does not constitute a material change of UNSC resolution 38/1948.

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/india-reaches-out-to-world-capitals-to-pre-empt-pak/articleshow/70668489.cms