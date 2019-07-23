New Delhi: India is continuing to engage Tehran for the release of Indians who are among the crew on board a British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz, lying between Oman and Iran, carries about a fifth of the world’s total crude oil production. Tension ran high in the area since the US tightened sanctions on Iran and deployed troops.

Reports say 18 crew members are Indian on board the tanker.

Iran seized the tanker to retaliate seizure of an Iranian tanker by British forces at Gibraltar. ET has learnt that India remains engaged with Iran for the release of its citizens on board the tanker. Delhi is using its good offices with Tehran to secure the release. “All the crew members, including Indian nationals, are in good health, they are still on board the tanker,” the Iranian embassy to India told Reuters in a message.

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/india-iran-in-talks-to-free-18-indians-on-board-seized-british-oil-tanker/articleshow/70338621.cms