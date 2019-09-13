MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours have been doing the rounds on social media on Thursday after India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted a throwback picture with the former captain. However, India chief selector MSK Prasad quashed all such reports, saying the news is incorrect.

Early in the day, Virat Kohli shared a photo from India’s famous win over Australia in the 2016 World T20, in which he can be seen with MS Dhoni. Kohli expressed his joy over the win captioning the picture: ‘A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test’.

Soon after Kohli’s tweet, conclusions were drawn that MS Dhoni might soon call it quits and that Kohli’s tweet was a tribute to the former India captain.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday while announcing India Test squad for the upcoming South Africa series, MSK Prasad said he has received no update on any MS Dhoni’s retirement.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni also took to social media to quash any such reports, saying it is all rumours.

MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the 3-match T20I series against South Africa. Dhoni was far from his best with the bat during the World Cup and was even criticised for his poor strike rate. He surprisingly shut shop early during a steep run chase against England but almost pulled off a heroic win over New Zealand in the semi-final which India lost narrowly.

MS Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2014 and stepped down as India’s limited-overs skipper in January 2017. He has since continused to serve Team India as a brilliant wicketkeeper and a sharp tactician but his batting has been cause for concern in both T20Is and ODIs.

