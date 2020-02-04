The Indian national selectors have named the squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand and Prithvi Shaw finds a place in the team which also has Ishant Sharma named in it, but subject to passing a fitness test. The pacer injured his ankle in a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi.

With Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the ODIs and Tests due to a calf injury, Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement in the ODI squad.

“Rohit sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI release stated.

“The senior selection committee has named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit’s replacement.”

Navdeep Saini has also been named in the squad which sees Shubman Gill also making the cut thanks to some impressive scores in the India ‘A’ games against New Zealand ‘A’.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

Source: IANS