India opener Rohit Sharma has had a dream run in 2019. From setting the Cricket World Cup in England on fire with record-breaking 5 hundreds to smashing daddy hundreds in whites, Rohit has undoubtedly been the biggest star of Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma has scored 2113 runs at an average of over 50 across formats in 2019. He is next only to Virat Kohli (2296) on the list of batsmen with most international runs in the calendar year.

However, going by his standards, Rohit Sharma has had an ordinary year in the format where he has hit 4 international hundreds.

Rohit has managed 325 runs from 13 T20Is in 2019 at 25.00 — his lowest T20I batting average in 6 years. Rohit 3 fifty-plus scores in 13 matches. At the same time, he has been out on single digit scores 6 times. His strike rate of 128.96 is also lower than his career strike ate for 136.93.

Rohit Sharma’s form has taken a hit since his match-winning 85 against Bangladesh in Rajkot on November 7. The India opener has had scores of 2, 6, 21, 8 and 15 since then.

Rohit, who has 4 T20I hundreds, will be looking to make amends in India’s final T20I encounter of the year — a crunch series decider against West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit hasn’t come to the party in the ongoing series against the West Indies and the series-decider at his hometown gives him an opportunity to end his T20I run in 2019 on a high.

Team India will be more than happy if its star batsman gets going against what seems to be a well-oiled West Indies unit under Kieron Pollard’s captaincy.

Team India are struggling with setting targets — 5 of their 7 defeats in T20Is this year have come when they have batted first.

With more pressure on the batsmen, especially on the top order, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma’s approach if India bat first in Wednesday’s T20I.

However, the India opener maintained that he is not thinking of changing his approach to T20I batting and that he looks to execute the specific role that is assigned to him by the team management.

“My batting doesn’t change whether we bat first or chase. Obviously, for the 1st few balls, I just want to see what the pitch is doing and what kind of shots I can play. Those are things I want to assess. When we are batting first, even when we are chasing, like in Hyderabad we were chasing 207, I took a few balls to assess the conditions. Once you know that, then you can play your shots,” Rohit Sharma said.

“It also depends on how your partner is batting. It is very important to make sure you compliment your partner. There are certain roles given to our batters, we try and stick to our roles. At times, we have to be different. We all are ready to do that. The situation should enable us to do that.”

