Islamabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan led a ‘human chain’ event here to express solidarity with Kashmiris as ‘Kashmir Day’ was marked across the country.

The several kilometres-long human chain was formed from D-Chowk to the Convention Centre in Islamabad on Friday, Geo News reported. People from all sections of society took part in the event.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said that Pakistan needed to give the world a message that his country would always stand by Kashmir.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in the capital, Khan said that the international media was highlighting the protests in Hong Kong as a movement for democratic freedom, while ignoring the Kashmir issue.

President Arif Alvi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Prime Minister’s advisor on Information, Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur were also part of the chain.

Source: IANS