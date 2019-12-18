The national capital’s IGI Airport is likely to witness the first spell of fog this winter season from December 20 onwards, while the second wave is predicted around December 26.

Delhi International Airport Ltd, the firm which operates the IGI airport here, on Tuesday said that the new state-of-the-art ATC tower, thermal imaging cameras and first-of-its-kind 24X7 social media command centre has enhanced its capabilities to manage operations safely during reduced visibility conditions.

“This year, Delhi Airport has launched 24X7 social media command centre, to assist the passengers with real time and requisite information during the fog situation,” DIAL said in a statement.

“The new ATC Tower, which became operational in September, would also help airlines and air traffic controllers significantly in operating flights during poor visibility conditions.”

Apart from these, DIAL said that all stakeholders work in close coordination during the fog to ensure minimal inconvenience to the passengers.

Source: IANS