Shedding his impetuosity, Rohit Sharma is keen to anchor the innings and score big, which may well give India a sure shot at bagging the cup, writes Devashish Chakraborty

When he is striding out to bat, he does not look very enchanting, to say the least. For the uninitiated, he does not inspire much as he approaches the wicket and takes his guard. But then, this is Rohit Sharma for you, India’s wise captain for one-day internationals and also for this World Cup. But he isn’t what he used to be even a few years back. That he has loads of talent, no one doubted even then and no one doubts even now. But he lacked patience back then, often playing brilliantly only to fall clumsily to a shot that was uncalled for, untimely and impetuous. However, that was Rohit of yesteryears. Today’s Rohit has mellowed down, not so much with age as with experience and sharing of responsibilities.

Cut-out for the limited version

What makes Rohit Sharma a different proposition in one-day international matches? This question is pertinent because quite inexplicably he has not been able to cement his place in the test team. For a batsman of his high class and stature it is intriguing indeed. But this is just a digression, for in the limited overs version of the game, he can be ruthless to the extent of being the bowlers’ nightmare.

On his day, Rohit can single-handedly demolish any attack on any pitch under any condition, if it is a limited overs game in progress. Nowadays he takes time to settle down and desists from playing any impetuous shot and keeps his adrenalin rush under control. Of course, he has a perfect foil in Shikhar Dhawan who is flamboyant right from the beginning of the innings. That allows Rohit to take time and get himself in for a long innings.

Delectable shot maker

Once he goes past a score of 40 or 50, his confidence in his shots increases to such an extent that he plays balls over the boundary ropes with consummate ease and quite frequently. His wagon wheel shows his all-round ability. He is a delight to watch when he wields his bat, unleashing delightful, wristy flicks reminiscent of VVS Lakshman in modern era and even Gundappa Vishwanath of the yore. When he hits the balls, they invariably stay hit, as the commentators would say. There is what has now become a cliché now while describing his batting that he exhibits lazy elegance. When he is on song he hits sixes effortlessly.

At his imperial best vs Pakistan

Against Pakistan the other day in a high-voltage World Cup match, he scored 140 off 113 balls, and once again gave momentum to the innings, while shouldering the responsibility of calming the nerves of KL Rahul, who was opening the innings in place of injured Shikhar Dhawan. He was at his imperial best scoring his second ton of the World Cup. In fact, it was his innings that initially rattled and then demoralized the Pakistan bowling attack, never to find their rhythm back again. The lackluster Pakistan bowling had even rubbed off on their batting which was far from convincing on a wicket that did not have demons of any proportion.

India’s chances hinge on him

It may not be a mere speculation to suggest that IPL captaincy for Mumbai Indians may have done him a world of good, and he treasures his wicket more than he ever did in the past. For India’s fortunes in this World Cup, Rohit’s performance in each game will be crucial, as India win more games when Rohit hits a century than when he fails to covert his scores into a big one. That he relishes big innings and changes gear in the latter half of the innings have been on display ample of times.

While Virat Kohli may arguably be the best batsman in contemporary times, in one-day internationals Rohit’s innings have set the platform for India’s victory far more emphatically than anyone else’s. Since Indian bowlers are doing a brilliant job with spinners joining the party against Pakistan, it is India’s batting that has to perform consistently.

Meanwhile, an occasional hiccup does happen from a batting perspective, as it happened against the minnows Afghanistan. Here again Rohit’s early dismissal exposed the middle-order way too early and it wilted under pressure, underscoring the point that there may be a chink in Indian batting armour.