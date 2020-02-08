Queensland Health is greatly expanding its ability to test for coronavirus by moving testing to its central pathology laboratory at Herston in Brisbane and automating the process.

Previously the testing for the novel coronavirus was done at the forensic and scientific services facility at Coopers Plains, performed by hand by doctors working around the clock.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the testing would be automated, allowing up to 300 samples a day to be tested.

“This will be invaluable in our efforts to streamline the testing process so we can confirm or rule out coronavirus in a timely manner. This capacity will increase further if it is required,” Dr Young said in a statement.

“Queensland Health’s scientific and pathology staff have done a wonderful job,” Mr Miles said in a statement.

“They had plans in place for testing before this health emergency even reached Queensland and have been working around the clock to make sure we can identify cases quickly and act accordingly.”

A 37-year-old woman was confirmed on Thursday evening as being infected with the deadly virus, joining the four others, including a young boy, who tested positive.

The nine-person tour group, including the five infected people, remains in isolation in Gold Coast University Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases in Australia now stands at 15: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.

Mr Miles on Thursday rushed an amendment through State Parliament granting health officers three months to force suspected patients into quarantine or isolation, and undergoing medical checks and tests.

