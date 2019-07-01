A film about obsession and infatuation of Dhruv (a young and handsome bookshop owner) and his romantic attraction to Ananya, a beautiful, attractive author/professor residing in the enchanting hills of Manali. His love for Ananya entails obsessive thoughts and fantasies of her and a desire to form a relationship with her. But he is heart broken when Ranveer, a hotelier in Manali with a striking personality, and Ananya are engaged. His love is not reciprocated and he feels violated. How he tries to get the woman he wants, in his own strange and obsessive way, is the theme of this film.

Details of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Movie

Star Cast: Karanvir Bohra, Priya Banerjee, Sameer Kochar

Director: Lalit Mohan

Release date: 28 June, 2019