Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared space with US President Donald Trump at the NRG stadium at Houston in the United States at an event organized by Indian-Americans.

Both Modi and Trump addressed the large gathering of Indian-Americans, who were chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. The event was an opportunity for the Indian diaspora in US to showcase their significance and influence as the constituents of the American society.

Addressing the gathering the Indian Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of his government, especially its endeavour to ensure ease of living along with ease of doing business in India. He underlined the importance of India-America relationships and applauded the Indian-American community for their contribution to the forging of a strong relationship between the two countries.

President Trump also addressed the gathering and stressed on the importance of the Indian community in America. He asked the audience to view him as their “friend” who will always safeguard their interests.