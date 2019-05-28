Game of Thrones has made its large core cast household names over the past decade.

But Maisie Williams, 22, who played Arya Stark in the hit series, has admitted it’s become both a blessing and a curse.

After her character became arguably the show’s number one hero by killing the Night King, Williams’ stock certainly rose. But there’s one big problem with all of the new scripts coming in.

“I read other scripts now and think, ‘This is trash!’ The stories are just not complex. And then sometimes you read a script which is definitely like 30 pages too long and you think, ‘But there’s still no twist’,” she explained to SFX magazine.

It’s sometimes really difficult to find something that surprises you. I think that’s what the show has always done so well.

“And you can’t do that sort of writing unless you’re good at writing because otherwise it just becomes sort of nonsensical and you’re just being shocking for the sake of being shocking rather than writing something that’s believable.

“I’m constantly craving something that makes me gasp as I read.”

With tens of millions of fans tuning in to see the last season play out, there’s no denying Thrones is now one of the biggest shows on the planet.

But despite its obvious success, Williams admitted that she still hasn’t come to terms with its popularity.

“I still struggle to grasp how huge it is. It’s really hard because you’re like, ‘Well do I just think that because I’m on it? Is it really that big?’,” she said.

“You see all the numbers come in and fans dressing up, but because it’s our entire life, it’s hard to be objective and see it from the outside.”

Williams’ interview comes just days after her co-star Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, revealed that she was approached to star in raunchy franchise Fifty Shades of Grey as Anastasia Steele — the role which eventually went to Dakota Johnson.

Sam (Taylor-Johnson, the director) is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on (Game of Thrones) was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman.

“And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my (breasts), for God’s sake,” she said.

“So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t,’” she continued. “I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.’”

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/entertainment/television/game-of-thrones/how-game-of-thrones-is-ruining-maisie-williams-career/news-story/a0356d2aadcb8af348a363b4122c3089