The trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked”, which will launch “Bigg Boss” star Hina Khan in Bollywood, got more than four million views in just over a day.

“You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now,” reads the caption of the trailer that was published on January 19.

Hina said: “The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful.”

The stalker thriller is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

“She has a unique sense of style and from a ‘saans bahu’ girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in ‘Hacked’ and when I saw her after ‘Bigg Boss’, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?” Bhatt said about the former “Bigg Boss 11” contestant.