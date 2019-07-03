HIGH-profile Gold Coast restaurateur Simon Gloftis has cashed in his chips at the Gold Coast’s Star casino.

Gloftis, owner of acclaimed eateries Hellenika on the Coast and in Brisbane, has announced he has exited Nineteen at The Star, the swish restaurant and bar he set up with Glitter Strip hospitality power couple Billy and Jackie Crosa Cross on the 19th floor of The Star’s new Darling hotel last year.

In an Instagram post today, Gloftis said he had asked the Star to release him from his contract ‘and as of today I am no longer involved in @nineteenatthestar,” he posted.

“The decision was not made lightly, however, it had become pretty obvious to me that my own venues — and future projects — requires my full attention, focus and energy,” he wrote.

The Star have been incredibly understanding of my desire to concentrate on that oath and I thank them for supporting me. “In my heart I know I’ve made the right choice.

“I’m sure that Nineteen at The Star will continue to be a huge success and I wish my partners, Billy and Jackie Cross, and everyone at The Star all the very best for the future.

“Everyone knows my teams my life and I can’t thank them enough for following my vision with such precision and professionalism. I’m going to miss them deeply.

“I look forward to sharing with you details of my newest ventures and thank you for your ongoing support.

Source: https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/highprofile-restaurateur-simon-gloftis-exits-from-gold-coasts-star-casino/news-story/a20aba606e72e57f0f11e553f0a14b32